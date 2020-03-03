Super Tuesday primary is underway

1 of 6

Voting is underway at polling places all across the Island today as part of the Super Tuesday primary. Polls close at 8 pm tonight and The Times has a team of staff members headed out to get the results as they become available.

Of course, the ballots are notable at this point for those who are no longer running. Ten of the candidates on the Democratic ballot have either withdrawn from the race or suspended their campaigns including Deval Patrick, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar. Nationally, Joseph Biden and Bernie Sanders are considered the frontrunners after wins in South Carolina for Biden and Nevada and New Hampshire for Sanders, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren remains on the ballot looking for a boost from her home state after some poor early showings.

Meanwhile, on the Republican voters have a choice between William Weld, Joe Walsh, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, and President Donald Trump.

Unenrolled voters can also choose either a Libertarian or a Green Party ballot.