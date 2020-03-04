Coronavirus concerns cause cancellations

The Martha’s Vineyard High School is cancelling a planned student-sponsored ski trip due to concerns about the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to principal Sara Dingledy. The trip was scheduled to leave Friday and return Sunday.

The ski trip cancellation comes on the heels of a student Model U.N. trip to New York City also being cancelled by the school. Students are still attending the Model U.N. conference with parent chaperones separate from the school.

“Our guidelines that we’re following is if there are confirmed cases in the area that we’re traveling, we won’t go,” Dingledy told The Times by phone Wednesday. “We just want to do our part to not contribute to the spread of anything.”

On Tuesday, Island school principals, superintendent Matt D’Andrea, school nurses, and town board of health members held a meeting to discuss protocol if students develop flu-like symptoms. Pete Steedman, director of the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, told The Times the meeting was to get everyone on the same page about hand washing and cleaning school buildings.

“Key thing is to make sure we are all on the same page and diligent about hand washing and cleaning the building,” Steedman said. “It was nice to be in that room. It was pretty powerful having all the principals.”

It’s not just Island schools taking precautions. On Tuesday, Seafood Expo North American in Boston was postponed amid fears about the spread of COVID-19. Net Result general manager Michael Holtham said he had been planning on attending, but was on the fence because of the outbreak.