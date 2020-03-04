Cribbage results

On Feb. 26 at 6 pm, the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs.

Thirty-four players showed up to compete in the weekly tournament. Six games are played, with two points for a win, zero points for a loss, and three points for a skunk (a win by more than 30 points).

The results: First place went to Ray Lincoln of Vineyard Haven with a 12/5 plus 113 card, second to Tony Rezendes of West Tisbury with a 11/5 plus 61 card, third to Manny Jardin of Vineyard Haven with a 11/5 plus 60 card, fourth place to Ron Ferreira of Oak Bluffs with a 10/5 plus 26 card,fifth place to Dennis VonMehren of Vineyard Haven with a 10/4 plus 67 card, sixth place to Jana Kumar of Vineyard Haven with a 9/4 plus 63 card, seventh place to Byrom Devine of Vineyard Haven with a 9/4 plus 21 card, and eighth place to George Giosmas of Oak Bluffs with a 8/4 plus 64 card. There were a total of nine skunks and nine 24-point hands.

We play every Wednesday night at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs, at 6 pm sharp. Come and check us out!