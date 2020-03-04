Hebron Wamsley Homestead acquired for $2.75 million

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission has acquired the 46.5-acre Hebron Wamsley Homestead in Aquinnah for a total of $2.75 million.

According to the Land Bank’s Facebook page, the expansive vacant property is crisscrossed by multiple streams and ancient stone walls.

The property’s title was assembled in stages; in 2017, the Land Bank paid $1.3 million to Donald Worley for his share, and recently purchased the remaining interest from George Brush and Jeffrey Madison for $1.45 million. The Land Bank preliminary management plan calls for the homestead to be integrated into the Toad Rock preserve.

According to executive director for the Land Bank James Lengyel, the property is “exceptional in its size and beauty.”

“There is a significant stream that cuts right through the property and empties into a quiet and isolated pond. Right now it is closed for study, but in time we will create a beautiful trail system that spans the property,” Lengyel said.

Lengyel said he expects the land to be traversable by trail within the next 18 months.

The Land Bank is currently working on a crosstown trail system, and Lengyel said the Hebron Wamsley Homestead will very possibly become a part of that system.

Lengyel said it is not uncommon for the Land Bank to look at property interests that are broken up between 10 or 20 people, then slowly acquire those interests over time till they own the land outright.

Although Lengyel said it will be complicated to create trails on the property because of its unique topographic qualities, once the trails are completed, the land will serve as a great opportunity for recreation and conservation for the entire Island.