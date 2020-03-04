Plastic Free MV storms the Tisbury town hall

Members of Plastic Free MV went to the Tisbury town hall Wednesday afternoon to try and get their bylaw back on the warrant for town meeting, after selectmen made a decision to remove it earlier this week.

The group gathered in front of the town hall with signs reading, “Let the voters decide.”

They had hoped to see town administrator Jay Grande or selectmen, but were only able to make their case to Alexandra Kral, an assistant to Grande.

According to Plastic Free MV member Runar Finn Robinson, his dad was watching MVTV when he saw that selectmen were going through the town meeting warrant, and ended up voting unanimously to remove the Plastic Free MV bylaw from the list.

“We just rushed over there after we saw that,” Runar Finn said.

Another Plastic Free member, Quinlan Slavin, said selectmen were concerned that local businesses would be hurt financially by a plastic bottle ban.

But Odin Robinson said he and a number of other Plastic Free members talked with local businesses already, and they didn’t share the selectmen’s qualms.

Runar Finn said he doesn’t think the Island should import water in plastic bottles when we have such a high-quality aquifer on the Island.

“Why waste money importing plastic and polluting when we could be selling reusable water bottles instead and just drinking the water that is available here?” Runar Finn said.

The kids missed the deadline to petition for their warrant article, and Quinlan said it was wrong of selectmen to remove the warrant article without notifying them, especially when it was approved last spring.

“We’ve tried calling in to talk with them and they haven’t answered yet,” Elliot Stead, one of the Plastic Free kids, said.

The students left messages Melinda Loberg, the board’s chair, asking her to consider including a presentation by Plastic Free on Thursday’s meeting agenda.

Kral said there is little chance that the students will be able to get their bylaw back on the town meeting warrant because the document has already been approved and signed.

If the students cannot get their article back on the warrant, West Tisbury school teacher and head of Plastic Free MV, Annemarie Ralph, said their only option is to try and make an amendment on town meeting floor before the warrant is passed.

“We want to let the public decide whether they want this bylaw or not, just like in the up-Island towns,” Ralph said.