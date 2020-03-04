Selectmen’s decision betrayed trust

To the Editor:

I was shocked and felt cheated when I found out that the selectmen had taken off and replaced the Plastic Free bylaw from the warrant at the last minute. I was so surprised because we had met at least four times in the past year about the bylaw, and the selectmen had agreed to put it on the warrant. But when they decided to pull it off, they did not give us any notice. If we had known their plan, we could have defended keeping the bylaw, or had the chance to put it on by citizens’ petition.

I couldn’t believe it, and felt betrayed because the selectmen had agreed that they would put it on the warrant. Then they waited until after the deadline for us to use the alternative way to get it on the warrant, the citizens’ petition, and after that deadline had passed, then they told us they were actually not going to put it on like they said they would. And that left us no alternative.

When I found out, during the selectmen’s meeting, what they were doing, I left my house and went down to Town Hall to ask them how they could do that. There, one of the selectmen told us that he liked the idea, and he wants to help us, he “made that commitment” to us. But I have now lost confidence in the selectmen, since they just went against their word right there at the meeting. And the only reason we even knew they were doing it was because we heard about it, and went right away to the meeting that was still in session. It felt really unfair that they did it at the last minute, and did not give us any notice beforehand and then took it off the warrant and gave us no notice, no time, and no alternative.

They said the reason why is because they “need more time to research and talk to businesses,” but they have had since June to set up a meeting. If they didn’t do that, that’s not our fault; why should we have to pay the price for that? And we have been doing lots of research, including talking to businesses. Our group has been working on this for years, and when we have spoken to businesses (for example Mott’s, Island Cove, Waterside, and Cronig’s), we got a lot of positive feedback, and we attempted to contact all of the rest of the businesses in town.

I think that the voters of this town should get to decide if they want to support our bylaw or not. And the way the selectmen did it, they tricked us into not doing a citizens’ petition because they said they would put it on the warrant. When they decided to take it off, they were the only ones in the town who got a say about it. That’s not fair to us, and that’s not fair to the townspeople.

Odin Robinson

Member of Plastic Free MV