Two men charged with property destruction, resisting arrest 

Two intoxicated men are being charged with resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property, and two counts of disorderly conduct after being kicked out of the Cardboard Box Friday night.

At 10 pm on Friday, Oak Bluffs Police were dispatched to the Cardboard Box for a fight. Ben DeForest, the Cardboard Box’s owner, told police two men were being “unruly” and attempting to get back in the bar after being kicked out. Police later identified the two men as brothers Matthew, 27, and Ryan Fisher, 25, both of Oak Bluffs.

According to a police report, Matthew Fisher was described as “highly intoxicated.” Fisher allegedly resisted arrest before being brought down to the ground by two officers, and was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Ryan Fisher also appeared to be intoxicated, according to the report. While speaking with Ryan Fisher, Officer Robert Mansfield allegedly pushed Fisher away as he got face-to-face with him. Fisher then yelled, “Don’t ever touch me.” Officer Mansfield pointed his Taser at Fisher and told him to turn around and put his hands behind his back, which he did. Fisher was charged for disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property, for punching and shattering a glass menu case.