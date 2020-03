The following trips on SATURDAY 03/07/2020 have been canceled due to weather conditions.

MV WOODS HOLE 10:45 am Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV WOODS HOLE 12 pm Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

The National Weather Service has a high wind watch in effect through 10 am Saturday, March 7. Sustained winds of between 30 mph and 40 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph, are forecast.

For additional information please refer to www.weather.gov/box.