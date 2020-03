Rhoda Tappan, 95, died on Friday, March 6, at Windemere Nursing Home in Oak Bluffs. Her funeral service will be held at a later date and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, PO Box 2281, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557 for funeral expenses. Please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.