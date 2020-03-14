First case of COVID-19 on Cape

The first case of novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has been confirmed on Cape Cod.



“On March 13, 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed the first positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Barnstable County,” a press release from Cape Cod Healthcare states. “The patient was admitted to a Cape Cod Healthcare hospital with respiratory symptoms. The patient was screened following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) screening criteria. Cape Cod Healthcare consulted with the DPH which approved the patient for COVID-19 testing. The test result was reported positive approximately 24 hours later.”



The specific hospital is not identified. Cape Cod Healthcare is the parent company of Falmouth Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital.



As of Friday afternoon, the state Department of Public Health reported 123 cases statewide. The Cape case is the first reported anywhere near Martha’s Vineyard. One person has been tested on the Island, but that test came back negative, according to Dr. Michael Loberg, a member of the Tisbury board of health.

“The patient will remain in our care until they are stable and can return home for the remainder of the CDC recommended quarantine period of 14 days,” the release states. “All staff who came into contact with the patient are currently being monitored.”

The patient will be provided with comprehensive CDC instructions for managing care for COVID-19 at home; and the patient has been referred to the DPH which will continue to monitor the patient’s condition, according to the release.



“Cape Cod Healthcare is taking every necessary precaution to keep our patients and community safe,” said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare. “We strongly encourage the community to continue educate themselves by visiting capecodhealthcare.org/coronavirus — and practice an abundance of caution and common sense during this time to limit the spread of this illness. We are ready to support the needs of our community, but we will need everyone’s help and support in this process.”