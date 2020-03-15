Governor closes schools, bans gatherings

Governor Charlie Baker has shut down schools for three weeks and is telling restaurants and bars they won’t be allowed to do in-restaurant serving after Tuesday. Take out service will be allowed.

Baker has also banned gatherings of more than 25 people and visits to both nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Island restaurants are gearing up for the impending closure and looking at ways to continue to feed people while keeping them safe.

Ben DeForest told The Times he is going to revamp his menu at bit at the Cardboard Box starting Thursday and have offerings for families of four to order whole meals.

“I saw this coming,” DeForest said. “We all want the public to be safe…It’s important.”

DeForest also praised his fellow restauranteurs for coming together to continue keeping people safe and well fed. “We’re just going to circle the wagon for the health and safety of the public.”

Michael Santoro who owns The Oceanview, The Net Result, and The Lookout Tavern said in his 40 years of experience he always expected some type of shutdown, but not for this long of period.

“I’ve gone through hurricanes and shutdowns but not for this long of period,” Santoro said.

As for his restaurants, Santoro said The Net Result and The Oceanview do a lot of take out and will continue to do so. Santoro said he was most concerned about his employees at The Lookout Tavern which was set to open April 1, but said he is meeting with managers for all his restaurants on Monday to figure out logistics.

“I was anticipating it, but not for the length but if that’s what it’s gonna take to get it over and done with and be ready for May and the start of the summer I’m all for it,” Santoro said. “We’ll get through it we’re hardy and we’ll survive.”

All of this comes as the state Department of Public Health reports there are now 164 cases in Massachusetts as of Sunday afternoon. That’s up from 138 cases reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in a letter to parents on Sunday, Martha’s Vineyard Superintendent Matt D’Andrea wrote that school administrators and staff will begin working this week “to prepare educational resources for our students.”

D’Andrea announced Friday that schools would be closed for two weeks as the school district does its part to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

“Our goal is to have these opportunities available to students on Monday, March 23,” D’Andrea wrote. “You will be receiving more information in the coming days from your child’s principal and teachers regarding plans for continued learning at home.”

That information should be released by Friday, he wrote.

Meanwhile, D’Andrea touched on a subject that’s been a concern since schools announced they would be closed. Some students rely on school meals.

“We intend to begin providing food to families on Wednesday, March 18,” he wrote. “Each school district will have food offerings for students most likely in a grab and go format. Administration will work with head cooks to put a plan in place for their schools. That plan will be communicated to families by Tuesday evening.”

The superintendent urged families to take this time to do their part in reducing their contact with others by practicing social distancing. “If students and families continue to meet together in groups outside of school, this initial 10-day closure will not have the desired result,” D’Andrea wrote. “It is critical that students and families refrain from meeting in large groups as recommended by the [Centers for Disease Control].”

According to D’Andrea, if the school closures continue past the 10 days, it will not impact the last day of school, which is scheduled for June 26.

“I know that this situation has created difficult challenges for our families, and the school district will work with our community partners to provide support,” he wrote.