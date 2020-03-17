Hospital closes doors to visitors, cancels elective surgeries

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is no longer allowing visitors to patients, is cancelling all elective surgery for the next six weeks, and will be doing “teleclinics” for outpatient needs, according to a statement from the hospital.

Visitors had already been restricted from going to Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

It’s the latest major step for the Island’s hospital to ensure staff and patients remain safe from the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Last week, the hospital closed its public areas like the cafeteria.

A triage area has been created at the entrance of the Emergency Room for patients with respiratory symptoms. The front entrance of the hospital will also be closed as of today with signage directing people to the proper entrance. Pediatric walk-ins are suspended until further notice.

The statement also reminds people to continue to practice social distancing, washing hands, and following state, federal, and local guidelines. If you are feeling sick and believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your primary care doctor for further instructions.

“The health of our colleagues and our community remains our number one priority but we remind you, this is not business as usual,” the statement reads. “This is going to be a long-term event and we need to prepare appropriately with limited resources.”