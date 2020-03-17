Stop & Shop clears way for seniors

With people over 60 and those with underlying medical conditions being the most susceptible to novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, Stop & Shop has a plan to keep its older customers safe.

Beginning Thursday morning, March 19, between 6 am and 7:30 pm, the supermarket chain, which has stores in Edgartown and Vineyard Haven, is opening its doors to customers 60 and older, according to a press release.

“We’re making the decision to offer this every day of the week to allow for community members in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which better enables social distancing,” the release states. “They’ll also be shopping prior to any other customers entering.”

Stop & Shop won’t be carding customers, but they’re asking the public to respect the purpose of the early opening. “Store associates do reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group,” the release states.

Stop & Shop had already reduced its hours from 7:30 am to 8 pm chainwide to allow employees time to unload deliveries, restock shelves and “to take some time for rest,” the release states.