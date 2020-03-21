John S. Alley Sr., 78, of West Tisbury, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was married to Anna M. (Berry) Alley.

A private graveside service will be held for the family during this pandemic, and a celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date to be announced; a complete obituary will appear at that time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to an Island charity of one’s choice. You may send words of support and condolences to alleys@vineyard.net or to the funeral home website at ccgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs.