Daffodils were a bright spot

To the Editor:

The Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the many members of our Island community who devoted time and energy to make our annual Daffodil Time fundraiser a terrific success this year.

We’d like to thank our tireless, good-humored volunteers, who sold daffodils throughout the fundraiser; Morrice Florist for graciously sourcing the flowers for us; Tisbury Emergency Services for sharing their space for our daffodil sales preparation; the many organizations, schools, businesses, and retail stores that helped orchestrate the fundraiser; and M.V. Hospital, Cronig’s, and Reliable Market for allowing us to sell daffodils onsite.

And abundant thanks to everyone who so generously supported Daffodil Time through your flower purchases and donations. As always, all proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit year-round Island cancer patients and their families.

Once again, together we proved that it does, indeed, take an Island, and we are very grateful that so very many of you pitched in, especially in these trying times.

Sally Lodge

On behalf of the M.V. Cancer Support Group Board