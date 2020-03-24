Breaking: West Tisbury resident is second COVID-19 case on Island

The West Tisbury board of health has confirmed the second positive case of COVID-19 on Martha’s Vineyard.

“The patient is under quarantine at their West Tisbury home and appears to be recovering,” a Tuesday morning statement from the West Tisbury board of health reads. “The patient’s family and close contacts have been identified and are in self-quarantine and taking all recommended precautions.”

No other identifying information is being released to protect the patient’s privacy. The statement says the West Tisbury board of health is following Centers for Disease Control and Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines for tracing and isolating close contacts to prevent further spread of the illness.

The second confirmed case comes four days after a 50-year-old Tisbury man was confirmed to be the first case of COVID-19 on the Island. The state total of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 777 as of Monday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.