Edgartown woman killed in Mashpee

Sandra Kumar, a 53-year-old Edgartown woman, was killed on Cape Cod, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office. Kumar showed “obvious signs of blunt force trauma,” a press release states.

Marc Audette, 36, was arrested at the scene in Mashpee and charged with murder, according to the DA.

“The matter remains under investigation by Mashpee Police, State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” the release states.

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee said the district attorney’s office reached out to his department yesterday about Kumar. He said it did not appear she’d been a current Edgartown resident. That office had “the impression she’d moved to the Cape,” he said. The suspect, he said, “is not known to us.”