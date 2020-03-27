Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Looking to dogs for comfort

1 of 6

In this time of reflection about the world around us, I have been receiving multiple humorous and human interest stories, videos and photos from friends and family. My favorite was a video of how we can be comforted by a dog snuggling in bed and others about the benefits of added exercise as we wait out the storm and the storms yet to come. Martha’s Vineyard has the opportunity to dodge a bullet here so please do not be offended if we ask you to ask us for a video tour of any property rather than a visit.

I understand that separation and quarantine will reduce the arc of the infected population and support that everywhere I am able. I read an interesting explanation of exactly why this works. With this virus, the amount of virus in your blood at first infection directly relates to the severity of the illness you will suffer.

If you are in, say, a restaurant, house of prayer or entertainment venue with 200 people and a large number don’t have symptoms but are infected and breathing out droplets of the virus, you are breathing in lots of droplets per minute and absorbing a high load of the virus. You have increased the odds of getting and spreading the Covid-19 virus. Don’t do it!

During this health crisis we are certainly available to show homes with careful consideration and by phone or email at all times. For many of us, travel has become difficult at best and should be considered only if a necessity. If you have narrowed your choices, please, do not hesitate asking for a video or ZOOM tour of any and all homes or properties for sale on Martha’s Vineyard. The following properties are a few that provide space for a dog to roam with availability of dog friendly recreation areas can have added health benefits and more likelihood of reaching fitness goals.

131 Indian Hill Road in West Tisbury is 3.1 acres of scenic beauty that includes glacial boulders, stone walls and towering beech trees. Offering the best of both worlds, the home is a short walk to the North Tisbury shopping and office area, close to Cedar Tree Neck for some of the most picturesque hiking on Martha’s Vineyard, and a short bike ride to Lambert’s Cove Beach. There is a heated 36 x 30 barn which provides an opportunity to have a home workshop, yoga studio, or boat storage When you add in the three horse stalls attached to the barn, you have the makings of a small Island farm.

155 Ben Chase is an extraordinary country retreat set on over 9.6 acres on a high ridge with a 200-foot elevation including beautiful rolling hillsides, pine forest, meadows and ponds. It exudes tranquility and country heart and soul. There are 6+ existing bedrooms spread among two houses, a bunkhouse and a cabin in the woods, as well as several additional buildings including a barn with workshop and rec room, a detached garage, year-round outdoor shower and sauna, two large storage sheds and a whimsical and sunny detached studio building. This idyllic compound abuts 87 acres of Land Bank property, hiking trails and shares border with Wompesket Preserve. 67% of the perimeter of the property is conservation land.

For my personal tastes, nothing compares to the casual elegance of 7 Rose Meadow Way in Aquinnah. The home features a roof deck with sunset views across Vineyard Sound to the Elizabeth Islands. You could spend many hours entertaining guests on the screened porch, in the open floor plan main level enjoying the stone fireplace on cool nights or escaping to the roof deck to sip some tequila and enjoy the universe. In addition to 3 bedrooms and 3½ baths with a lower level office and family room, the 2.9 acre property has a 1-bedroom 1-bath guest house also built with the attention to detail of the main house.

20 West Chop Lane provides panoramic views over Vineyard Sound and the Elizabeth Islands, frontage on Mink Meadows Pond, and a tranquil wooded setting with beautiful mature plantings make this 3.53-acre property feel like a secluded and serene island retreat. The light, airy kitchen is outfitted with a spacious white granite island and countertops, Gaggenau ovens and cooktop, and walk-in pantry. Enjoy easy access to the sandy Mink Meadows association beach, along with preferential member status at Mink Meadows golf course, and nearby West Chop Woods, an 85-acre nature reserve to let your pup run.

