Anne-Marie Eddy earns expert home staging certification

Anne-Marie Eddy, owner of Refabulous Decor in Vineyard Haven, recently earned her Expert Psychological Stager™ (EPS™) certification for home staging professionals. According to a press release, Eddy was trained by home staging expert, Kristie Barnett, The Decorologist®, and author of “Psychological Staging – The Home Staging Secrets of The Decorologist®” based in Nashville.

Refabulous Décor features home décor, hand-painted furniture, and offers painting workshops. Eddy’s husband, Jim, operates the party and tent rental business Big Sky Tent & Party Rental, the release says, and together they have the logistical knowledge, a fleet of moving trucks and fully trained employees to help with organizing, moving, and staging.

Eddy has since launched Martha’s Vineyard Home Staging, providing clients on the Island and Cape Cod with home staging services, including real estate staging, home decorating, space redesign, and more. She has worked on projects providing staging consultations, staging services for occupied and vacant properties, and redesign services for her clients.

Home staging has grown more prominent in recent years, primarily due to the popularity of shows on networks such as DIY and HGTV. A growing number of real estate agents recommend professional home staging for their sellers. The release states that studies show that staged homes sell in a quarter of the time and for at least 15 percent more than similar unstaged homes.

“This is the most highly specific training in furniture/décor arrangement and paint color in the home staging industry,” says Eddy in the release. “The skills I learned in this course have taken my staging results to the next level, and I can’t wait to use this knowledge to help the homeowners and real estate agents that I partner with.”

For more information, visit marthasvineyardstaging.com.