Police seek info on orange motorcycle

Oak Bluffs police are looking for information on an orange street motorcycle that was caught speeding and driving erratically.

At 6:40 pm Friday, an Oak Bluffs police officer observed the orange motorcycle traveling at 70 to 80 mph on Barnes Road by Featherstone Center for the Arts. The officer activated his blue lights to initiate a traffic stop, but did not pursue the motorcycle due to the dangerously high rate of speed it was traveling, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“The continued erratic operation of the same motorcycle prompted a citizen to call dispatch and report it was driving approximately 90 MPH and passing vehicles over the double yellow line while it traveled towards the town of Tisbury on the Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road,” the post reads.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Oak Bluffs police station at 508-693-0750.

“Reminding everyone that while we are taking preventative steps to limit contact with citizens to avoid the spread of COVID-19, it’s not a free pass to break the law,” the post reads.