Seniors, please stay home

To the editor,

This letter is intended as a plea to residents of senior housing to stay home. Many seniors are staying home and self-isolating, but some are not. When you share hand railings, entrances, and laundry rooms with other seniors, you are putting everyone in your building at risk. Making unnecessary trips out in public and then using shared space is not fair to those who are doing their best to stay healthy and staying home. Please limit your outings and ask for help if there is something you need.

Lana Schaefer

Oak Bluffs