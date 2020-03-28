Vineyard confirms third case of COVID-19

Updated 8 pm

Martha’s Vineyard has its third confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Tisbury health agent Maura Valley. Valley was unable to provide additional details at this time.

On Saturday, the Department of Public Health (DPH) released its daily count of confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19. The Dukes and Nantucket counties are added together in a single column, which makes individual county totals difficult to confirm. Four new cases brought the combined amount to eight in the two counties, but it was unclear which cases were on which Island until there was confirmation from local health officials. No other counties are combined in the DPH’s daily count.

Nantucket Cottage Hospital reported five confirmed cases in their daily update Saturday, leading to the conclusion that there were three in Dukes County.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state increased drastically Saturday with 1,017 new cases, the largest one-day increase since the Department of Public Health began releasing data.

With over a thousand new cases the total confirmed case count is 4,257. More than 35,000 people in Massachusetts have taken tests.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 44.

Updated to include confirmation from Maura Valley. — Ed.