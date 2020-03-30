Driver summonsed for OUI after pickup crash

1 of 5

Tisbury Police have summonsed a pickup driver following a March 24 crash on Beach Road.

The driver, whose name is redacted in police reports, will be charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, wanton destruction of property in excess of $1,200, leaving the scene of property damage, a marked lanes violation, and operation of a vehicle with a RMV safety rejection. Citing HIPAA restrictions, the department has withheld the name of the driver, who is only described as a white male who reportedly speaks English as a second language. Full details of the incident emerged Sunday, when a final supplement to police reports was released.

On Tuesday, following a report of a crash, Tisbury Police responded to the vicinity of the Shell gas station on Beach Road at just after 9 pm. Police encountered a scene where a Ford pickup truck allegedly struck a curb, a “Bite on the Go” sign, a roadway sign, a boat trailer, an office suites sign, a building, a utility pole, and a fence before coming to a stop. Officers found the damaged truck “was pinned between a utility pole and an electric meter box,” according to a report by Tisbury Police Sgt. Jeff Day. Day indicated in his report the truck needed two wreckers to extract it. Day also reported the truck broke two supports to an elevated deck at 107 Beach Road and damaged the corner of that office building. The driver was not in the pickup truck when police arrived. Based on his observations and information given by a bystander, Sgt. Day located the driver near the Vineyard Harbor Hotel. The driver allegedly admitted to Day he’d been in a crash. Day reported he asked the man to enter his cruiser where he spoke with him.

“While speaking with him I observed several indications that he was intoxicated,” Day’s report states. “He was unsteady on his feet. His speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person. The odor of alcoholic beverages increased as he spoke to me.”

Based on the scale of the damage caused by the pickup truck, Day wrote that he opted to call in paramedics to evaluate the driver. The driver was subsequently taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Tisbury Police Officer Andrew Silva, who has also responded, went to the hospital to continue police work on the crash.

“After assessing the scene, I followed Tisbury EMS to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital,” his report states. “Upon arriving at MVH, I was advised by staff that due to the current viral pandemic, I was not permitted to enter the hospital. I inquired with hospital staff if I could enter to provide Mr. [redacted] with his Statutory Rights and attempt to obtain consent for a chemical test. MVH staff again advised me that this was not possible due to their current restrictions. I contacted Sgt. Day and advised him of the situation. The decision was made to seek a court order for blood records at a later time.” Silva went on to report the driver wasn’t expected to be released for “several hours” so a decision was made to summons him to court for the charges.

Back at the scene, Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling called in building commissioner Ross Seavey was called in to evaluate the damage.. In response to an email, Seavey wrote that in addition to damage to the building at 107 Beach Road, the electrical service to Vineyard Scripts (117) Beach Road was damaged in the crash. “There was a substantial amount of refrigerated medication at risk if the power was out for the night,” he wrote.

Seavey called in electrical inspector Ray Gosselin and electrician Ray Willett, who contracts for Vineyard Scripts.

“We arrived on the scene around 10:30 pm. The majority of the structural damage to 107 Beach Road was to the deck which had two of its main supports taken out by the truck and a small section of wall which was broken open,” he wrote. “I determined that the deck was not at risk of immediate collapse and that the wall damage did not compromise the structural integrity of the building.”

Seavey went on to write that power needed to be cut to Vineyard Scripts, but was restored the same night.

“Eversource determined the power to 117 Beach Road must be turned off during vehicle removal because of its proximity to electrical lines,” he wrote. “Using two strategically placed tow trucks the talented tow truck drivers were able to remove the truck without causing any further damage to the electrical lines. Once the truck was removed Mr. Willett made some minor repairs to the electrical service which had become exposed by the accident and a damaged cable connection needed for their cash registers and computers. Inspector Gosselin was then able to inspect the repair and deem it safe for Eversource to turn the power back on. Everything was back up and running before we left for the evening.”

Seavey then authorized contractor Eli Dubin to initiate emergency repairs in accord with Tisbury’s construction moratorium.

“Due to the construction moratorium, we discussed how he could make the building safe with a crew of two workers, the social distancing measures that would be required, and the need for a hygiene facility on site,” he wrote. “He determined the best thing to do was just to take the deck down and to make the wall weather tight. At that point I issued Mr. Dubin an emergency work authorization to conduct work during the moratorium. I also set him up with his preferred local lumber yard to get materials. All Island building inspectors have private contact information for each lumber yard so we can ensure contractors can get materials for authorized emergency work during the moratorium since all our local lumber yards have closed.”

Seavey wrote that Dubin will be permitted to finish the remainder of the job once the moratorium is lifted.

Tisbury Police Officer Nick Sidoti reached out to various property owners the next day, according to his report, including Bite on the Go owner Valerio Destefani and land owner Ralph Packer, among others. Destefani’s sign remains in pieces on the edge of the gas station lot. A crumpled roadway sign is closeby.