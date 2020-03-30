Hospital: 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Martha’s Vineyard

Updated 3:30 pm

There are eight positive cases for COVID-19 on the Island, Denise Schepici, CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, told reporters in a conference call Monday.

All of the patients are at home recovering, she said.

The hospital has tested 91 people with 73 of those tests coming back negative for the virus. There are 10 tests pending and zero hospitalizations. No healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus, Schepici said.

The increase in confirmed cases comes as the turnaround time for test results has improved. Previously, Schepici said test results took three days — now results are coming back to the hospital in 24 hours.

On Sunday, the Department of Public Health (DPH) released its daily count of confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 showing an additional 698 cases in Massachusetts and the number of deaths at 48, an increase of 4. With 698 new cases in Massachusetts, the total confirmed case count is 4,955. More than 39,000 people in the state have taken tests.

At about the same time Schepici was announcing the five additional positive cases on-Island, Maura Valley, health agent for Tisbury, issued a press release confirming that number, as well. Valley said due to a directive from the state Department of Public Health, the boards of health on the Island will no longer release which town the patients live in. The first positive test on the Island was in Tisbury and the second was in West Tisbury.

Schepici told reporters the hospital will begin providing the number of tests and the results on a daily basis.

Schepici thanked the community for the outpouring of support especially in the form of donations, but said they were no longer accepting food donations.

“Unfortunately we’re not able to accept any food coming into the hospital,” Schepici said. “To avoid any potential spread of the virus. We hope everyone understands and we do really appreciate the good intentions.”

Claire Seguin, chief clinical and quality officer at the hospital, said patients who come into the hospital are treated based on the severity of their illness. Patients that are severely ill and are experiencing respiratory distress are treated with critical care to keep them breathing and ventilated. Other patients with high fevers are given supportive care which means receiving hydration with IV fluids, supplemental oxygen, and a person watching them.

“We are planning to receive either of those types of patients. The more critically ill versus the more supportive care,” Seguin said. The hospital also has plans with Massachusetts General Hospital to prioritize the Island’s sickest patients for transfer.

The hospital is also working with town health agents to monitor people who are infected with COVID-19, but are self-quarantining at home.

The hospital gives patients returning home a package containing a thermometer, a mask, and instructions on how to self-quarantine. Board of health officials are also calling in on people who are self-quarantining to make sure they have what they need.

In terms of contact tracing, Schepici said the hospital’s relationship with the boards of health is “very good.” Seguin agreed.

“The relationships are good, fluid, tight, and using MAVIN which is a tool form the CDC for tracking to communicate as well.

The hospital is also working on predictive modeling as part of its surge planning preparations. A surge would happen if the number of patients ill or coming to the hospital exceeds the hospital’s capacity to treat those patients.

The Island’s hospital is receiving help from MGH’s epidemiology unit for its predictive modeling. Seguin stressed that this was modeling specifically designed for hospitals in their preparations for a surge.

“This is predictive modeling for hospital surging,” Seguin said. “This is like hospital numbers not community public health surge.”

It gives the hospital officials information what hospitalizations could look like if the public did not follow social distancing.

“It’s not perfect, but it does help us and it helps [MGH] and other Partners hospitals understand what they need to prepare for for us to transfer,” Seguin. “I’m being really transparent here, but I just want to be clear this is not like Martha’s Vineyard level this is hospital level.”

Seguin said the hospital would most likely not share information from their predictive modeling because it was “technical” and “hospital-based.”

Schepici reiterated the need to continue social distancing, washing hands, and only going out if it’s for the grocery store, pharmacy, or necessity.

“This is why we urged the governor to do a travel ban because people are flocking from places like New York that have such high incidents. We’re just assuming everyone is positive so the quarantine is essential,” Schepici said. “Assume everybody’s positive. Stay away, if you have symptoms quarantine, and keep up the good practices of social distancing.”

Updated with more information from conference call. -ed.