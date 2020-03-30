Trump extends social distancing guidelines

President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines announced Sunday that all Americans must continue to avoid nonessential travel, going to work, eating at bars and restaurants, or gathering in groups of more than 10 people until April 30.

Trump’s previous guidelines, which were set two weeks ago, were set to expire Monday.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday extended school closings in Massachusetts through May 4.

In addition to Trump’s call for social distancing, The Centers for Disease issued a travel advisory on Saturday urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

The advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply. A full list can be found here.