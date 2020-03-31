COVID-19 cases still at eight

No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Tuesday, but the hospital has collected 101 tests with 76 negative tests and 17 pending results. There are 8 confirmed cases on the Island. The hospital still reports having zero patients hospitalized.

COVID-19 testing data will be updated daily by clicking here.

While the hospital is no longer taking food donations, they are accepting personal protective equipment (PPE) such as disposable face masks rated N95, TYVEK, TYCHEM, and Cleanguard suits, and any shoe covers. Face shields are also being accepted. People donating supplies should email mvhgiving@partners.org.

The hospital has updated its call center hours. If experiencing symptoms call the hospital call center at 508-684-4500 from 8 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and 8:30 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.