Hospital should ‘be prepared’

To the Editor:

Today’s Globe (March 31st) front page story suggests the newest coronavirus medical forecast predicts Mass. will see its peak in mid-April. Our MV Hospital CEO is also suggesting that 9 serious cases might overwhelm our 25-bed hospital. There has also been much conjecture on other limitations at the hospital.

No one who has ever been involved with Island Boy Scouting (I have) ever forgets the Scout motto “Be Prepared.”

The first thing one sees today, on entering the MV Hospital, is the large open area where the Health Fair is held. Nearby is the large chair filled waiting room near the admission desk and the long wide floor hallway showing off celebrity pictures.

I guess my point is that before the surge hits us (I hope it doesn’t, but probably will) we could make our 25-bed hospital into a temporary 56-60 bed hospital almost immediately by getting rid of the chairs, grand piano etc, setting up temporary beds in the newly open spaces, and “Be Prepared” for what may descend here in mid-April.

Frank S. Honey

Edgartown