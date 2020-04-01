Curb your enthusiasm and ‘stay home’

Addressing the “idiots out there,” comedian, actor, writer, and longtime Vineyard seasonal resident Larry David says you should stay inside to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a public service announcement from the office of the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, David, with his inimitable dry wit, said people going outside and socializing too close are no good.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you,” David said in the PSA. “But, you know, other — let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives. Who the hell knows.”

Listen to Larry David: “You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me…I’ll never see you.” #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/1f79k9I0q7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 31, 2020

David emphasized that people have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay inside, sit on the couch, and watch TV.

“I don’t know how you’re passing that up,” he said. “ Well, maybe because you’re not that bright.”

David also said if people have seen his show “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” they will know that “nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that. There’s just trouble out there.”

While David said it was best not to see anyone, he did say it was okay if a plumber had to come fix something at your home as long as you wiped everything down once he left.