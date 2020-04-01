Light in a dark time

Join the Island community in placing luminaries or simple candles outside your home or in your windows as a showing of solidarity and support for the doctors, nurses, first responders, and other workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic.

Tisbury assistant fire chief Greg Leland said it is important to take common sense safety measures when leaving open flames, including keeping them away from curtains, draperies, and other flammable materials.

The organizer is urging Islanders to illuminate your candles at 7 pm and shine a light despite dark circumstances, no matter what town or neighborhood you live in.