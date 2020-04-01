National Guard makes Vineyard deliveries

The National Guard is on the Vineyard to drop off essential supplies for ongoing COVID-19 efforts. In a Facebook post meant to quell any concern about the Guard’s presence, the Edgartown Police Department stated military vehicles were just here for deliveries.

“Did you see the National Guard trucks come off the boat this morning?” the post reads.

“There is no reason to be alarmed! The National Guard is just dropping off supplies and equipment to the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. They will be leaving as soon as delivery is complete.”

“The Guard is transporting and constructing a staff screening tent, as an effort by MEMA [Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency] to stem the interdiction of the Coronavirus into our incarcerated population, and is being provided to all Sheriff’s Office Correctional facilities across the commonwealth as a protective measure,” Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden emailed. Sheriff Ogden said a formal statement from his office is imminent.