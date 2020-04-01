Oak Bluffs: Our lives have changed

“Blossom of the almond trees, April’s gift to April’s bees. Birthday ornament of spring, Flora’s fairest daughterling.” So said Sir Edwin Arnold, English poet. I do not have almond tree blossoms to gaze upon but the sunny yellow of many forsythias surround my yard, making it impossible to stay gloomy for long.

Each week brings different news regarding this virus with changes to previous instructions to help us stay safe. How our lives have changed and will continue to do so. Our MV Times has decided to suspend the print edition of the newspaper for the next four weeks or so because of the complications the virus had brought on, but everyone will still be able to view it online and the news will be updated constantly, I along with all the other Island columnists, will continue to write. So send me any stories of interest and we will keep spreading the news.

It is so difficult for children to comprehend this immense change in our day-to-day lives. The 5 year old in our house stares wistfully at his friend playing alone outside next door and is in tears because he cannot run over to play with him as they once did. Careful planning for necessary trips to the grocery store, pharmac,y and bank involve a family conference to consolidate these trips to as few as possible. A simple but necessary lab test for me involved three phone calls with hospital personnel and many questions. A huge shout out to all the workers at the hospital. Everyone I had contact with was so understanding answering the phone, directing me to the proper person, and their patience was amazing during this simple request. Everyone at this precious facility works so hard to keep us all safe. We are blessed.

I limit my time watching the news but a constant theme of loss that really makes me sorrow is the elderly patients who have to die alone in a hospital room or nursing home without a family member holding their hands because of the danger of infection. Perhaps this is a lesson to stay close to your loved ones while you are still able to do so, before you too are forced to isolate away from your families.

The shortest stories are sometimes the sweetest and here is a true short, sweet story to bring a smile to your faces. On Thursday, March 26, a wedding took place on the front steps of their home on Norris Ave. in Oak Bluffs. Friends of over 50 years, Lillian Anderson and Marion Cardoza, who will be 99 in May, were joined in marriage by the justice of the peace. Lillian looked lovely in her beautiful flowing dress and Marian was most dapper in her soft hat and tailored jacket and jeans. Each repeated their vows in a most determined manner and rings were exchanged and the marriage was sealed with a kiss. The witnesses were Lillian’s daughter Dolores Borza, who organized the details. Standing outside the fence surrounding their home were Dolores’s son Michael and his partner Brenna with their children, Bryon and Nolan, who cheered and applauded when the ceremony came to a conclusion. Bless you all and thank you to this family for allowing me to spread the cheer this story brings.

We send birthday smiles to my great-grandson Nicholas David Rivers on April 3, Heather Holt on the 4th, Sandy Ferreira on the 6th, David Tchorz and David Hill on April 7, Ben Hall III on the 8th, and Donald Combra and Richard Giordano on the 9th. And congratulations to my son and daughter-in-law, Dion and Debra Alley, who celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on March 30th.

Enjoy your week. Peace