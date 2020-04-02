To the Editor,

Our friend and frequent visitor to the Art Cliff Diner, Toby Condliffe, got us hooked on Gina’s cooking. Your story on her no-fuss generosity exemplifies what good people do best in difficult circumstances: They remain themselves and understand and help the community in which they are rooted. We send our best wishes to all MV businesses and are reminded in these social distancing times of a motto displayed in the diner: Kissin’ don’t last, Cookin do!!

Jane DeJong

Chatsworth, Ontario, Canada