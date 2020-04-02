New dates set for some town meetings, elections

Tisbury voters were supposed to tackle the town’s business on Tuesday, March 31, but selectmen there were the first to delay the annual New England tradition in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One by one since that March 13 vote in Tisbury, Vineyard towns have pushed forward annual town meetings and annual town elections due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. A state law enacted on March 23 permits local elections to be delayed until June 30. A law was already on the books permitting towns to delay or “recess and continue” town meetings should a public safety emergency arise after a warrant has been issued.

Aquinnah’s annual town meeting is pushed to June 23 and the annual town election is pushed to June 24.

Chilmark recently set, as opposed to postponed, its annual town meeting for June 8 and its annual town election for June 10.

Edgartown postponed its annual town meeting to May 12, its special town meeting to May 12, and its annual town election May 14.

Oak Bluffs annual town meeting was moved to May 12 and its annual town election moved to May 14.

Tisbury’s annual town meeting moved to April 30. The town has no new date yet for the annual town election. The original election date was Tuesday, March 31. These are likely to change given Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent announcement extending school closings through May 4. Tisbury selectmen are scheduled to meet Friday at 1.

West Tisbury postponed its annual town meeting to May 12. Selectmen voted 2-0 to postpone the annual town election but haven’t yet selected a new date.