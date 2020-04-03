Hospital confirms new case of COVID-19

Updated 3 pm

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has confirmed a ninth positive case of COVID-19, totaling 10 confirmed cases on the Island.

As of 8:45 am Friday, the hospital has collected 125 test samples, received 105 negative tests, and has 11 cases still pending. There are no hospitalizations at this time.

The hospital’s confirmation of a ninth case comes after Tisbury health agent Maura Valley confirmed a case on the Vineyard with a symptomatic diagnosis Tuesday.

The hospital, Island boards of health, and the state report numbers at different times of day — making it difficult to receive accurate numbers of confirmed cases on the Island.

Valley, who is also the spokesperson for the Island boards of health, cleared up the confusion saying the hospital’s confirmed case would bring the Island total to 10.

While the hospital has reported zero hospitalizations, Andrew Farkas, COO of Boston MedFlight, told The Times that several flights between the Vineyard and Boston have taken place to transport patients that may have COVID-19.

“We’ve transported a number of patients from the Vineyard hospital with suspected COVID-19,” Farkas said. “We work closely with the hospital if they have to transport patients. It’s a good team effort.”

Farkas did not have an exact number of COVID-19 patients transported from the Vineyard to Boston, but said it was “a handful.”

Katrina Delgadillo, communications director for the hospital, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Farkas added that recently around 75 percent of Boston MedFlight’s flights have been COVID-19 related.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Health (DPH) released its daily count of confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19, showing 1,228 new cases in Massachusetts for a total confirmed case count of 8,966. Thirty-two new deaths brought the state total to 154. More than 56,000 people in the state have been tested.

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state’s plan for an increased effort in tracing contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“What we’re doing here today is the beginning of breaking of new ground in the fight against COVID-19,” Baker said.

Efforts include a community tracing program that will include a virtual call center of 1,000 virtual contact tracers and be up and running by the end of the month.

Staff will contact people who test positive to make sure they’re healthy, get contact information from them, and contact people who may have been potentially exposed so they can self-quarantine or get treatment.

Meanwhile, Tisbury selectmen unanimously extended the town stay-at-home restrictions until noon on May 4. The board also unanimously reissued a construction moratorium until noon on April 21.

Updated to include contact tracing program. — Ed.