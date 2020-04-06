Edgartown, O.B. extend construction bans

Edgartown and Oak Bluffs became the latest towns to extend their stay-at-home orders through May 4, and construction bans through April 21.

Both boards of selectmen met in separate meetings Monday afternoon. Aquinnah, West Tisbury, Tisbury and Chilmark have already extended the orders.

During the Oak Bluffs meeting, selectman Brian Packish said that after April 21 the town would look at how to address construction going forward.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people that seem to have the impression that we don’t understand that people need to get back to work…that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Packish said. “We’re just dealing with the daily challenges and we just need to keep people safe.”

A working group made up of health agents, building commissioners, and other tradespeople is also developing a phased plan that would get people working after April 21 with guidelines such as no more than two people on a crew, have hand sanitizer, and other requirements, according to Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake.

This is a developing story.