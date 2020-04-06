Edgartown, O.B. extend construction bans

By
Lucas Thors
-
3
Edgartown and Oak Bluffs have extended their construction bans to April 21. — Lexi Pline

Edgartown and Oak Bluffs became the latest towns to extend their stay-at-home orders through May 4, and construction bans through April 21.

Both boards of selectmen met in separate meetings Monday afternoon. Aquinnah, West Tisbury, Tisbury and Chilmark have already extended the orders.

During the Oak Bluffs meeting, selectman Brian Packish said that after April 21 the town would look at how to address construction going forward.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people that seem to have the impression that we don’t understand that people need to get back to work…that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Packish said. “We’re just dealing with the daily challenges and we just need to keep people safe.”

A working group made up of health agents, building commissioners, and other tradespeople is also developing a phased plan that would get people working after April 21 with guidelines such as no more than two people on a crew, have hand sanitizer, and other requirements, according to Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake.

This is a developing story.

3 COMMENTS

  1. The construction ban was a bad idea to begin with and continues to be just that. It wouldn’t be surprising if the uptick in new cases was related to that ban. 90% of construction sites is the equivalent of being in self quarantine, but safer, because you’re not home cozied up to the germs you just brought back from the grocery store, pharmacy or liquor store. It’s a math exercise. The ban on construction, landscaping, painting etc. means that hundreds, yes hundreds of additional people will be going to those stores on a daily basis. Exactly the opposite of what everyone is trying to accomplish. Social distancing means staying as far away from other people as you possibly can. A construction ban does not accomplish that. Closing a grocery store does not accomplish that. It only forces people to come in closer contact with each other. These decisions are putting the people of the island at risk and our health care workers at tremendous risk. Talk of the construction ban usually turns to the workers coming off the boat. That is a different situation altogether and should be handled separately.

    • You are right, of course – but how could we successfully discriminate against the daily workers coming over by boat? I do lawn and meadow mowing where I am alone and far away from anybody, probably safer than anywhere, including my home.

