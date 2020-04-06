Grace Holman died on April 5, 2020. Grace, native name “Swan Song,” was born on Feb. 24, 1925, to Helen Handy and Edward Lewis Sr. She was raised in Oak Bluffs, there she attended grade school and graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

Grace later married Melvin Holman and moved to New York City, where they lived for many years.

They returned to Martha’s Vineyard upon her husband’s retirement, and lived there for their remaining years. Grace worked at Medi-Save in Vineyard Haven, where she made friends that would last a lifetime.

She enjoyed early morning coffee with neighbors and annual summer lobster parties with her beloved “School Street Family.” You could often see her strolling down School Street to pick up the mail and grab some groceries at Reliable. Grace was always ready with a witty comeback and a giving heart.

Grace “Swan Song” Holman was a proud member and Elder of the Chappaquiddick Wampanoag Tribe.

She was predeceased by her husband Melvin Holman Sr., son Melvin Holman Jr., daughter Elizabeth Jette, her four brothers, Austin (Bub), Eddie, Raymond, Kenneth, and her four sisters, Edna, Harriet, Anna, and Christine. Grace is survived by her son John Jones, and daughters, Dorothy Richardson and Mary Holman II. She is also survived by grandchildren: Robert Jette, Christine Rodriguez, James Jette, Grace Robinson, Bernard Jette, Bruce Richardson Jr., Jeffery Richardson, Ebony Goldwire, Domonique Aaron, Tashawna Kearney, Mary Holman III, Haddiyah Holman, Shaniqua Holman, Rahquel Holman, a host of great-grands, great-great-grands and many dear long-time friends, and we have to mention her hangout partner of more than 30 years, Ruth Anderson.

Grace will be laid to rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs. A memorial service will be held at a later date, where everyone may share their memories of the person many call Nana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Martha’s Vineyard VNA (Visiting Nurse Association).