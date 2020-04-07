Steamship Authority further reduces Vineyard schedule

Steamship Authority ferry Martha’s Vineyard will only make three round-trip weekday crossings between Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven starting Thursday, the ferry line announced in a Tuesday tweet. A fourth daily run will be added on an as-needed basis. The service reduction will be in effect until May 5.

“We’re running boats with very little on them,” SSA board chairman Jim Malkin said Tuesday. The SSA still must pay for fuel, crews, and other expenses associated with running the vessels despite a drop in farebox revenue. Vessel capacity to convey food, fuel, medicine, rubbish, and emergency personnel remains solid and the SSA is working to keep it that way, Malkin noted.

For now the MV Martha’s Vineyard will be berthed in Woods Hole during weekends, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said. The MV Woods Hole will continue to make seven trips a day, seven days a week.

The schedule was already reduced as of March 22.