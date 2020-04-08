Chilmark seeks to mitigate Menemsha crowds

In keeping with social distancing guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Chilmark officials are seeking to discourage folks from congregating at many of the popular spots in town.

At a Tuesday meeting, selectmen agreed to implement additional signage and patrols by police and fire personnel in Menemsha, in order to reduce crowding and discourage beachgoers from lingering.

Among the advisories to the public is a 1- minute parking restriction in the main lot in Menemsha, near Larsen’s Fish Market.

Selectman Bill Rossi asked whether it is within the selectmen’s or the board of health’s purview to ban parking at Menemsha after a certain time.

“Just blocking it off, it’s a town road, something tells me that’s the only thing that’s going to work,” Rossi said.

Since the stay-at-home order adopted in Chilmark allows the public to engage in outdoor activities “without limitation,” Chilmark Police Chief Jonathan Klaren said the order would have to be altered if selectmen wanted to enforce some of these restrictions.

Selectmen chair Warren Doty added that it is possible to enforce parking restrictions during the summer months, when a paid parking officer is on duty. But at this time of year, there is no parking enforcement, so the restriction would be purely an advisory that would be included on any signage.

Klaren offered to drive down to the parking lots at Menemsha and “just talk to people” about the safe distancing rules. “It’s not a threat, just advising them on rules for social distancing,” he said.

The board of health and other officials in town have been working on drafting flyers and signs to be placed at some of the high traffic areas where people are most likely to congregate.

“People should not just be lingering, they should be shuffled home. This is not a vacation, it’s a pandemic. We need to get a little stronger in town,” board of health member Jan Buhrman said.

Officials agreed that, while the town does not have the ability to directly limit people from accessing the Menemsha lot, they could do everything within their power to eliminate obvious places where folks could sit and eat or have a chat.

“I think the concept of trying to thin the places where people congregate is a good idea. I don’t know about completely closing the parking lot, but we absolutely should be encouraging people to do the right thing,” board of health member Matt Poole said.

Klaren suggested taking away some of the picnic tables, lobster traps, and other areas where people can sit, in order to discourage gatherings.

Officials agreed that the target times where people are usually gathering occur at noon, and around 6 or 7 pm, when the sun is starting to set.

Along with Menemsha, signs advising the public on safe social distancing procedures will also be placed at Squibnocket Beach, Lucy Vincent Beach, and at the town center near the post office and the bank.