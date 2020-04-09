You have time: Fill out the census

To the Editor:

We’re all staying home to look out for our communities. There’s another step we all must take: fill out the 2020 census.

The census decides how much federal funding our communities will receive. Those are dollars that go directly to basic infrastructure and services like our hospital.

So, keep staying home, keep sewing masks, but be sure to fill out the 2020 census and make sure that your loved ones do the same. Hopefully, once the COVID-19 crisis has abated, we will not face similar circumstances again. Regardless, we have seen how a lack of supplies and space means tough decisions for doctors and lives lost. By filling out the census we help ensure that our communities will be prepared for the next 10 years for whatever comes.

Important information to remember and pass along: There is no citizenship question on the 2020 census and it is completely confidential. Your information cannot be shared with any other governmental agency, specifically Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and border patrol. Complete the census on-line at 2020Census.gov.

Carla Cooper

Edgartown