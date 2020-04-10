‘Amy Schumer Learns to Cook’ will premiere on the Food Network

According to a press release from the Food Network, a new self-shot series with Chef Chris Fischer and his wife, actress and comedian Amy Schumer, is in the works with production beginning from quarantine. Fischer, from Chilmark, is a professional chef specializing in farm-to-table cuisine.

The network has fast-tracked the new culinary eight-episode series announced today, April 10, by Courtney White, president of the Food Network. “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” will consist of eight, 30-minute episodes featuring Amy and Chris while quarantined at home, as Chris cooks-up comforting dishes in their home kitchen utilizing farm fresh ingredients, with Amy mixing the cocktails. The series, which will be entirely self-shot on location, will give a behind-the-scenes look at their life during these unprecedented times. According to the press release, the series is slated to premiere later this spring and will showcase the couple tackling relatable, culinary themes such as brunch, tacos, pasta night, fridge cleanup and more.

“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” White said in the release. “Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home, making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”

“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions — for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” Amy Schumer says in the release. “With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us — the Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations.”

The Food Network also recently debuted “The Great Food Truck Race: Gold Coast,” which features Team Lunch Ladies made up of Islanders Jenny Devivo and Nisa Webster, along with Eli Carroll.