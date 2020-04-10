What to do about the summer?

To the Editor:

July 2, to July 12, 2020, will be my family’s 9th year in a row traveling from California.

We’re trying to figure out if we should be paying the second payment on our rental? Should we cancel the three nights at the Harborview to see the Fourth of July parade and festivities? We only want MV to be the place we spend the couple of weeks we get off. To do that, we save the other 50 weeks a year.

We know the world has a lot more on its plate than the Quinn family’s annual trip to MV. But we’re stuck not knowing what life on the Vineyard will be like this July.

I know no one has a crystal ball. We know that no matter what happens the next 3 months with the COVID-19, this summer on the Vineyard will be different.

We also know our dollars help locally. We spend about $15,000 the 10 days we’re on Island.

I hope that you keep us abreast of what’s happening and what the Island might look like this summer as things change.

Trying to stay optimistic and not be selfish. We’re praying for California, Martha’s Vineyard, and the rest of this world.

We hope to see the friends we’ve made the last 9 years and hope to get the world and MV healed soon.

Thanks for letting me vent.

Frank Quinn

Stevenson Ranch, California