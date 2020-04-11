Martha’s Vineyard: Be counted! Take the census!

To the Editor:

New this year, the census can be completed online. It is available in 13 languages, including Portuguese. It takes about 10 minutes or less to answer 10 questions.

Your responses on the 2020 Census are only used for statistics that determine local funding and representation. By law, specifically under Title 13 of the U.S. Code, any identifiable information cannot be released to law enforcement agencies. It can only be used for statistical purposes and no other purpose.

Also, all data entered online are encrypted to protect personal privacy. Once the data are received by the U.S. Census Bureau, they are no longer online. These are in keeping with the standard of cyber security by the U.S. Census Bureau cybersecurity program.

To top it off, any violation of these protective measures has a penalty of up to $250K and/or up to 5 years in prison. All U.S. Census Bureau staff take a lifetime oath to protect your information.

You have 10 minutes to spare? Do your census online at my2020census.gov and be counted! #MVCounts

Jean Cabonce

MVC Complete Count Committee

Census Outreach Coordinator

West Tisbury