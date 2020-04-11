MVYouth gives $500k for COVID-19 relief

MVYouth has awarded $500,000 to Vineyard nonprofits to help with their COVID-19 responses.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, Island Food Pantry, Island Grown Initiative, and the YMCA of MV each received funding. Additionally, a fund was seeded to support “20 licensed early childcare programs.”

“Under normal circumstances, MVYouth’s expansion grants support to youth-serving nonprofits ready to undertake capital projects that will enable organizational growth and greater impact,” a press release states. “[However] there was unanimous support for a ‘relaxation of our standard practices’ when the group met this week by Zoom to explore where an infusion of money was most needed. All funding will be directed toward the emergency operating needs of the selected organizations.”

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services was awarded $200,000 “to support the organization’s response to a myriad of Island issues.”

The Island Food Pantry received an award of $36,000 “to support the projected 20-50 percent increased demand for food access. Working in partnership with Island Grown Initiative, who was awarded $14,000 to expand their operational capacity, the two organizations are racing to face the explosive increases in food insecurity on Martha’s Vineyard.”

The YMCA was awarded a $200,000 Expansion Grant back in January 2020. The organization “was notified that all restrictions on their grant would be lifted, allowing the funds to be used to close the projected $750,000 funding gap the organization projects they will face as a result of lost revenues, if closure continues until June 30 and transition programming online for children, teens and elders.”

MVYouth seeded what it calls an “Early Childcare Providers Emergency Fund” with $50,000.

“Home-based and center-based childcare providers are facing dire financial pressure to fund their operating budgets without any income from family fees,” the release states, “since all programs were closed in mid-March. The fund is intended to spotlight the lack of administrative support these providers have and attract additional funding to adequately address the scale of the collective problem. MVYouth will support the childcare providers with accounting expertise to access available public funding (unemployment benefits and PPP loans) and then calculate the remaining funding gaps facing each provider.”

“Once again, I am amazed by our trustee’s nimble and generous instincts to support the Island community.” MVYouth executive director Lindsey Scott said via a release. “The trustees were confident that MVYouth’s founders would want to see their money be used to mitigate the increasing pressures facing our community as nonprofits struggle to respond to the challenges of the Covid crisis.”