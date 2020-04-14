Hospital CEO: Lifting work moratorium a ‘dire mistake’

In an email to the Vineyard’s town administrators Tuesday, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital CEO Denise Schepici indicated she was fearful of the Island-wide construction moratorium being lifted prematurely.

“I am so incredibly concerned about the desire to lift the construction ban and I’d appreciate being heard as I think we are making a dire mistake even if only for two person jobs,” she wrote. “It’s like opening Pandora’s box.”

Schepici went on to write that she hopes further guidance from the commonwealth will come next week.

On the strength of her position, Chilmark selectmen and the Chilmark board of health each voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon not to take any action on lifting restrictions in Chilmark. Instead the boards continued their deliberation on the subject until 5pm Thursday.

Island towns have instituted a ban on all construction, with the exception of emergencies, through April 21.

During the Tisbury board of selectmen meeting Tuesday afternoon, health agent Maura Valley told the board that earlier in the day the board of health approved a phase 1 approach to let small crews go back to work. Valley called it a “thoughtful, measured approach.”

Valley said it would only allow one or two-person crews and there would be safety measures in place. “My concern is if we don’t start looking at ways to safely get them back to work, they’re just going to go back to work anyway,” she said.

After a half-hour discussion, the board of selectmen held off taking a vote until they have a chance to hear from Schepici in more detail about her concerns.