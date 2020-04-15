Chilmark: Craving up-Island trails and beaches

Signs have been posted at the triangle at Beetlebung corner that read both in English and Portuguese, “Welcome Back, Be Safe, Self Quarantine for 14 days.” In fact the quiet solitude of life up-Island has been changed due to the increase of outdoor activity with many Islanders craving our local walking trails and beaches, so much so I have altered all my dog-walking routines to avoid extended families out walking/hiking together. I love seeing these family groups and realize having a mask in my pocket at all times even in what used to feel remote is now a sign of the times. As more sun worshippers made the drive to Menemsha and parked like a drive-in we now have parking rules in place so spaces are maintained between parked cars and there is a 15-minute parking rule.

On Easter there were a lot of cars, bikers, hikers, and dog walkers enjoying a much-needed warm and sunny day, but catching a glimpse of Melinda DeFeo picking daffodils made my ride home from my MV Co-op deliveries. When I stopped to take a photo from 50 feet away, Melinda came to an accepted social distance and told me her 98-year-old grandmother, Clara Silva Rabbitt, was sitting in her truck looking on as Melinda continued a long-held tradition at what was once her family farm and is now Tea Lane Farm. Daffodils had been planted over the years to mark many occasions, including her own wedding.

A thank-you shout out to our wonderful police and fire department for making local kids’ birthdays during social distancing special. If you have a Chilmark kid with a birthday coming up and want a celebratory fire and police visit, email Katie Carroll at Squidrow@vineyard.net. Read about it here: bit.ly/34CBdZZ.

I’d been wondering how our sister Chilmark in England was doing and reached out to Mike Scott who says,”The village as you know is very community-oriented and several of the initiatives have attracted the attention of the national newspapers and national television as we also featured on the BBC news.” Here is a link to a Guardian article: bit.ly/2RCzsqg. Also check out Chilmark’s April 2020 Village Voice at bit.ly/3chrRFn.

The Yard has cancelled programming through June. In the meantime, check out their Community Art Making Responses at bit.ly/3bcIy4E.

Pathways Arts has moved online with Zoom gatherings and other content check out pathwaysmv.org.

Did you know if you get your mail at a P.O. Box you do not receive the U.S. Census? Please take a moment to do it online at my2020census.gov/.

You may want to check out the most recent Food Minded Fellow podcasts (foodmindedfellow.com/podcast) from Chef Gavin Smith including Lydia Fischer of the Garden Farm, Heidi Feldman of M.V. Sea Salt, Chilmark’s Martha’s Vineyard Mycological (MVM) founders Tucker Pforzheimer and Truman French, as well as Chilmark’s Milkweed Farm founder Mallory Watts.

Buy scallops from the Martha Rose at Dutcher’s Dock Menemsha Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Join Jan Buhrman’s weekly free online cooking classes, Wednesday and Friday at 4pm at kitchenporch.com. Access classes you missed and get the recipes.

Chilmark Neighbors provides volunteer help with errands, dump runs, grocery shopping, and pick-ups from fish to prescriptions. First please provide information for their database through the following link: bit.ly/2wKhxa4. Once you’re in the system call or email for help. To volunteer please send an email. Contact by phone is available Monday to Saturday, from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, from 9 am to 4 pm, 508-545-3249 or email chilmarkneighbors@gmail.com.

The Stay at Home Order continues through May 4, 2020 at 5 pm. The “Temporary Moratorium on all construction, landscape and other work” continues through April 21, 2020 at 5 pm.

If you’re on Facebook you can check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island as some of what you find here is likely dated.

Stanley Larsen and Menemsha Fish Market offer call-in only service, place orders between 11 and 5 pm at 508-645-2282. A special thanks to Stanley’s big heart offering free food to those in need.

Menemsha Texaco has stocked “a selection of shelf stable groceries” in limited quantities. Call 645-2641 between 9 am and 12 pm, or email squidrow@vineyard.net to order. Please leave a call back number and they will reply as promptly as possible.

I am so grateful to all our local farms keeping us stocked with goods from flour to meat.

If you are over 60, take advantage of daily senior shopping hours at Cronig’s from 7 to 8 am, Reliable Market from 9 to 10 am, and Stop & Shop from 6 to 7:3 0am.

Vineyard Grocer has just put their entire inventory online so you can order for curbside pick-up or have your order delivered. Open daily at 6:30 am to 7:30 pm, and Saturdays to 5:30 pm, requires face covering to enter the store. Order at vineyardgrocer.com for info, call 508-693-2000.

See the new Chilmark Public Library streaming content at chilmarklibrary.org. Library director Ebba Hierta asks if you need help please “Email chil_mail@clamsnet.org, put ‘digital help’ in the subject, your name and phone number in the message with a brief description of what you need and someone will call you back.”

Have a good week.