Big trees delivered for a big architect

Blue Heron LLC, a real estate holding company connected to British architect Sir Norman Foster, has an open jobsite at 99 Pond View Lane in West Tisbury. No active construction work is going on there, according to West Tisbury building inspector Joe Tierney, so there is no violation of the ongoing moratorium. However, the building department did allow a delivery. That delivery came Thursday in the form of giant coniferous trees shaped like shaggy versions of Foster’s London skyscraper, The Gherkin. Flatbed trucks carrying the huge trees were offloaded at the site midday, a job run by Teles Landscaping, Tierney said. The trees came from Michigan, he said. “They called ahead,” Tierney said, “and asked for guidance.”

West Tisbury health agent Omar Johnson said he visited the delivery operation, which he said was prescheduled. Three people were working there, he said. Johnson said he told them that “they need to make that delivery and go home — that’s it,” he said.