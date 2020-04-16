Poet’s Corner

Fridge Contents Writing Assignment

By Nancy Slonim Aronie

I have reams and reams of paper

In case I write a book

But now with time and this assignment

My fridge

I’ll take a look

Oy, all I see is heavy cream

Organic, but of course

From the minute I was quarantined

I’m eating like a horse

I made soup for more than 20

Banana bread for five

Corn bread and cookies

That will last past my demise

My rugs are clean

My books are stacked

Sudoku has my brain

Quite wracked

The cats don’t notice much has changed

Perhaps I’ve always been deranged

Nancy Slonim Aronie is the author of “Writing From the Heart,” and teaches the Chilmark Writing Workshop.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.