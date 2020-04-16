Poet’s Corner

Fridge Contents Writing Assignment
By Nancy Slonim Aronie
I have reams and reams of paper
In case I write a book
But now with time and this assignment
My fridge
I’ll take a look
Oy, all I see is heavy cream
Organic, but of course
From the minute I was quarantined
I’m eating like a horse
I made soup for more than 20
Banana bread for five
Corn bread and cookies
That will last past my demise
My rugs are clean
My books are stacked
Sudoku has my brain
Quite wracked
The cats don’t notice much has changed
Perhaps I’ve always been deranged
Nancy Slonim Aronie is the author of “Writing From the Heart,” and teaches the Chilmark Writing Workshop.
