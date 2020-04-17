Sinking: The Steamship Authority

The Steamship Authority’s finances are so dire that the ferry line cannot operate beyond the end of May without “urgent financial assistance” from the commonwealth, a Friday press release states. In a letter to Governor Charlie Baker Thursday that was copied to Massachusetts Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo, Senate President Karen Spilka, and other officials, SSA general manager Bob Davis pleaded for financial assistance.

“The Steamship Authority will not be able to meet its statutory obligations to provide for the transportation of people and goods to the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket beyond May 31, 2020 without financial relief due to the unprecedented decline in ridership-generated revenues amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release states.

Asked Friday morning if all ferries on both islands would halt on May 31 without an infusion of capital, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said,

“Yes, that’s our projection.”

Driscoll said he was unable to project what would happen to SSA employees on May 31.

“We don’t know; we’ve never been here before,” he said.

Driscoll confirmed information outlined in Davis’s letter about the present unavailability of port town assessments to stem the fiscal gap. Barnstable, Falmouth, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and New Bedford are statutorily on the hook for SSA deficits, but that process cannot take place until December 31, Driscoll said, hence the ferry line is begging for state help.