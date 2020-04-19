Bunch of Grapes asks public for help

Bunch of Grapes, an Island institution in Vineyard Haven, is the latest small business turning to the public for help.

Dawn Braasch, who purchased the store in 2008, posted a GoFundMe asking the community to help her keep the independent bookstore afloat. The post seeks $50,000 and was posted Sunday morning. Within a couple of hours, the store had raised $1,250.

Braasch could not immediately be reached for comment, but her post outlines the troubles that the store is facing as a result of being closed.

“It has been an absolute honor to own the bookstore that holds fond memories for generations of book lovers — year-round Vineyarders, summer residents, and visitors alike — and I’m proud of the work we do and of the reputation the store has held for a half century thanks to its robust offerings, knowledgeable staff, and outstanding author events. It is therefore difficult to find myself in the position of needing to ask for your help,” she wrote in the post. “I’m grateful for the support you’ve shown every step of the way, through every challenge we’ve faced — and the challenges have been many. With the help of countless people — authors, customers, publishers, the Vineyard community — we were able to rebuild after the devastating fire of 2008.”

Braasch went through the history of the store, which included several stops before it moved into its present location at 23 Main St. in 2017. “And we love all the friends and neighbors who continue to support us in our new home. But still, sales have declined each year,” she wrote. “Again, we’ve tweaked, we’ve recalibrated, we’ve thought and thought and worked and worked and positioned ourselves as best we could to adapt to declining sales.”



According to the post, the store has been closed for about a month.

“While we have every intention of reopening once it’s safe to do so, we know that this summer is going to be unlike any that any of us have ever seen. Like many businesses on the Island, we rely on a robust summer season to carry us through the rest of the year,” Braasch wrote. “It’s what allows us to (barely) stay open through the winter and serve the year-round population, and it’s what enables us to stock our shelves with a world-class selection of books and to attract the caliber of authors we do for free events.”

Braasch wrote that it will be difficult for the store to make up for the loss of revenue from both closing and the uncertainty of the upcoming summer season. “This closure and the road ahead are our biggest challenges yet, and I feel uncertain about how we’ll weather it,” she wrote. “We have shortfalls every year during the slow winter months, and I have been able to bridge the gap when needed. That is no longer possible, this gap is too big, and so I am humbly asking you, our book loving community, to help us bridge that gap. Whether you are able to give $5 or $25 or $100 or more, please know that every single dollar is truly appreciated and will help us reopen when the time comes. I am so grateful to live on an Island that appreciates the intrinsic value of an independent bookstore, an island that understands what a different community we would be without one. Thank you.”