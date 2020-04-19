Are Island grocery stores safe?

Island grocers are implementing some stringent (and not so stringent) regulations for customers and employees in order to ensure their safety; but just how effective are these measures?

Amy Upton of the Corona Stompers said some local grocery stores are having more luck with deciding on their own rules for shoppers, and are able to provide better access to protective equipment for their workers.

“It’s a totally new thing. Grocery stores are having to say ‘if you want to come and shop here, you need to act in this way.’ In a way, it’s very un-American and very hard for some to accept,” Upton said.

Upton said some customers are resisting, or are oblivious to some of the signs or instructions dispersed throughout grocery stores.

According to Upton, Cronig’s Market has done an impressive job of providing protective equipment for employees, and laying out generally understood guidelines that customers are adhering to, to the best of their abilities.

“Cronig’s is probably doing the best I have seen. Elio at Vineyard Grocer is doing a good job too, but his store is small and his parking lot can become packed. They are doing the best they can with the space they have,” Upton said.

Currently, Upton said the Corona Stompers have provided protective equipment such as homemade masks and face shields made by 3d printer owners to Cronig’s, Vineyard Grocer, and Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop. Their next stop is Reliable Market, where Upton said the managerial staff are more than willing to accept protective equipment for their employees. Masks are required in Tisbury per the board of health and are highly recommended by the CDC.

The Corona Stompers were also able to hand out masks to customers at Cronig’s and Vineyard Grocer.

According to Upton, the mask donation group sought to provide Edgartown Stop & Shop with masks for employees, and also approached the manager to request that they hand out masks to customers in front of the store.

“There was a lot of pushback. I have not had much luck trying to help Edgartown Stop & Shop. And it’s not the employees, it’s the management,” Upton said.

She explained how she donated masks to an Edgartown Stop & Shop employee, but management found out and took the masks and put them behind the counter.

Then, Upton said she asked permission to set up their mask donation table in front of the store, and they were denied because the manager feared unnecessary interpersonal contact.

“After that, we offered a bag of masks to the store, and they basically said ‘we don’t need anything from you,’” Upton said.

Maria Fruci, manager of external communications and community relations for Stop and Shop, wrote in an email that “Stop & Shop is making every effort possible to maintain a safe environment for our associates and customers. We thank the community member for offering to provide masks to our associates and customers. Working with the board of health, the donated masks were returned to the community member since we distributed KN95 masks to all store associates. Out of an abundance of caution and to prevent the spread of germs, we cannot permit the community member to set up in front of the store to provide masks to customers since all community group solicitation has been canceled until further notice.”

Upton said Stop and Shop managers said that they were providing N95 masks to all employees, but Upton spoke with an employee who said management is providing one mask per worker, and they are often having to reuse a single mask, even resorting to taping masks back together if they break.

“The managers at Edgartown Stop & Shop were very antagonistic and seem to be really concerned with corporate stepping in. We went so far as to bring masks to a satellite location and have employees come and grab masks for themselves,” Upton said. “Our goal at Corona Stompers is to empower people to protect themselves, and this goes directly against that goal.”

If Edgartown managers continue to deny help from donation programs and not provide adequate protection to their employees, Upton suggested the board of health step in.

Upton said even Edgartown employees that received masks at the satellite location are often not wearing for fear of punishment from the managers.

According to Upton, the managers at Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop are gratefully accepting masks from the Corona Stompers, and are “seemingly more willing to go up against corporate and do the right thing.”

The real issue on-Island, Upton said, is that locally owned grocery stores have the ability to impose their own regulations, whereas Stop & Shop (a chain grocery store) has to go through proper corporate channels before making changes.

“There is a real lag from those stores having to check in with corporate America. Their pocket books seem to be more of a concern than shoppers or employees on Martha’s Vineyard,” Upton said.

Owner of Reliable Market, Eddie Pacheco, said he is happy to see that more and more customers are wearing a mask and gloves whenever they come into the store.

“Those numbers are much higher than they were a couple weeks ago,” Pacheco said. “It makes me feel better and makes my employees feel much more safe.”

Although employees are outfitted with masks and plexiglass shields at every counter, Pacheco said it is sometimes difficult to maintain distance from others in an enclosed environment.

“Sometimes it’s hard in the market. We are all taking the necessary precautions, and most shoppers are trying to be patient and keep a good, safe distance,” Pacheco said.

According to Pacheco, one issue is people taking long periods of time to browse and wander around the store while buying their groceries. He said people should come into the store knowing what they need, and minimize the time they spend shopping.

“Some people are taking their time and kind of just walking around, but most people come in with a list and are trying to be quick and efficient,” Pacheco said. “You should come in here with a game plan, make a menu for the week’s dinners at home. Know exactly what you are going to get. The less time you are in that atmosphere, the safer you are, and the safer other people are.”

And while grocery shopping is normally a social experience and a time to see neighbors or old friends, Pacheco said now is not the time to strike up a conversation.

“I know you are used to going to the store and saying hello to your friends, and especially now it is often the only opportunity for people to get out of the house. But no matter how bad you want to socialize, you have to know that now is not the time,” Pacheco said.

The final point Pacheco stressed was that, if you feel sick, don’t go grocery shopping. Have a friend, family member, or neighbor get groceries for you. And if you don’t have that option, Pacheco said there are many community service programs that will shop for you, if you are in the susceptible age group, or are sick or immunocompromised.

“We are doing our best to keep serving the Vineyard community, and we need our customers to help us with that goal by being safe,” Pacheco said.